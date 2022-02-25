Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.29 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avantor were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Avantor by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 354,399 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Avantor by 1,266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Avantor by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,695,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,343,000 after buying an additional 1,220,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.