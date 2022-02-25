Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 143,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock opened at $308.32 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.20 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.