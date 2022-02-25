Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

