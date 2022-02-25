Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edison International were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.16 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.