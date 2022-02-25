Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.