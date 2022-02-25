Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 268.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,666,725 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $227.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.91. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

