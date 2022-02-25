Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CarMax were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $105.15 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

