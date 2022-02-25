Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Catalent by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock valued at $438,447,546 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

