Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Best Buy stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

