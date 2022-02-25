Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,900 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cerner were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

