Utah Retirement Systems Sells 476 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $324.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.