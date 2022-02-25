Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,374 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $290.03 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

