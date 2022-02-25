Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $143.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

