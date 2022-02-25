Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trimble were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,093,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after buying an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,309,000 after buying an additional 226,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

