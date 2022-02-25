V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,715 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises about 2.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.20% of V.F. worth $59,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

V.F. stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 23,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

