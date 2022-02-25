Vai Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $55.16 million and $687,519.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.85 or 1.00388836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.