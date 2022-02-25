Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.43

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 83096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLEEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

