Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNDA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of VNDA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

