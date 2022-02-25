Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Down to $12.73

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $11.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 4,406 shares trading hands.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

