VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.58. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 619,049 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,950,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,176,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

