Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

