Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17,078.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

