Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $717,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.66 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.00 and its 200-day moving average is $303.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.