Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $183.46 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $173.88 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.