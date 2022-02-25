Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $64.52 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $68.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
