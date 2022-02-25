Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

