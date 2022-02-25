Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Fullen Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

