Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $154.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

