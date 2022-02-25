Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

