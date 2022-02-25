Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Fullen Financial Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.20. 17,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.