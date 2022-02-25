Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

