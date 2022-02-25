Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 238,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

