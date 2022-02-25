Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.63% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $789,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $204.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

