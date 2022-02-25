Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

