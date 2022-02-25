Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,802 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

