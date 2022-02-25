Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 3,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -1.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.