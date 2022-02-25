Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vapotherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
VAPO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 294,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $31.87.
Several analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
