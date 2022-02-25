Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Cap of $982,738.58

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Veil has a market cap of $982,738.58 and $549.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,245.48 or 0.99968586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00230546 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00139093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.77 or 0.00284695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

