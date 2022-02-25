Velas Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $526.07 million and $6.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003606 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,266,945,443 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

