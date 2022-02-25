Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,841 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 27.98% of Velocity Acquisition worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Velocity Acquisition by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Velocity Acquisition by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VELO opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

