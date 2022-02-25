Venus Market Capitalization Achieves $109.92 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Venus has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $109.92 million and approximately $29.57 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $9.12 or 0.00023377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.53 or 1.00014783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00302227 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

