Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $96.04 million and approximately $79.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00083951 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

