Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.97

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and traded as high as $22.67. Verbund shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 1,095 shares traded.

OEZVY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

