Verge Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $156.75 million and $6.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00276695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,498,147,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.