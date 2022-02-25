VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $443,114.74 and approximately $14.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.99 or 1.00182377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00307309 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,702,850 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

