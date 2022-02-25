Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 3,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38.

Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting C$54.08. 6,547,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,980,043. The company has a market cap of C$109.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$42.98 and a 52 week high of C$55.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

