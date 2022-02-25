Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,316.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

