Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 946.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,511 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vertiv worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vertiv by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Vertiv by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of VRT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

