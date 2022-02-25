Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.00. 52,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,021,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,760,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

