ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,423,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 32.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,417,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

